LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Lincoln County Sheriff John Cottle celebrated the opening of a training facility on jail property Friday, where inmates will be able to receive technical training to help secure jobs when they’re released.
"Instead of just sitting around in a cell, you know, it's an excellent opportunity for a lot of us," said inmate Justin Schaedel.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 68 percent of offenders who are released from state prisons will be rearrested within three years. But being employed can significantly reduce the likelihood of recidivism.
"And it is kind of out of the box thinking. We've been putting people in jail for 200 years and it's obviously not working. Because we're needing more jail space and bigger prisons and bigger everything else. Why not try something different," said Cottle.
According to Cottle, the building was built entirely by inmates and staff and without the use of any taxpayer dollars. Half the building will be secured by steel doors and will be for training inmates. The other half of the building is open for anyone in the community to also receive training at no cost.
The training will help address the need for skilled workers in Lincoln County.
"We have so many of our employees who are retiring every day, especially those that are highly skilled, baby boomers and there hasn't been that push for technical training,” said Julie Rodgers, Economic Development Director for Lincoln County.
Currently, the State Technical College of Missouri visits the jail to provide training from a mobile facility. But having a permanent building will allow for more training and in a wide variety of subjects. Inmates will be able to receive HVAC training and certification, and are practically guaranteed a job when they’re released. Training will also cover areas such as computers and the construction trades.
Cottle said the need for skilled workers is so great that he frequently gets calls from employers who ask if he has any inmates who are skilled workers and are to be released soon.
"We're looking for skilled workers and we want good people,” said Charley Branham, Chief operating officer of LandDesign.
Branham said his company has been selected for some high-profile projects at places such as Ballpark Village, the Archgrounds and Forest Park. But he says it’s hard for a company to grow if there’s a shortage of skilled workers to hire.
“So, if they made a bad decision and they're here, they have the opportunity to be trained and work with life skills and decision making. And they can learn the skill of construction and they can be a value to us,” he said.
Funding for the technical training program comes from the Missouri’s Workforce Investment Opportunity and a grant received by the State Technical College of Missouri.
