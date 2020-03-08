CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in the state was found in St. Louis County.
Parson said a 20-year-old St. Louis County woman was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Officials said she was studying abroad in Italy and flew to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and took an Amtrak to St. Louis.
The woman started feeling sick on Wednesday and went to Mercy Hospital St. Louis complaining of a fever and breathing issues on Friday. The coronavirus test came back ‘presumptive positive’ Saturday afternoon. Parson said she is currently in isolation at home with her family. Local health department officials said the woman was kept away from other patients and was not sick enough to stay at the hospital.
The sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further testing. Results are expected to return within five days.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services tested a total of 26 people for COVID-19 including the positive case. Three of those tests remain in progress.
"I am confident that the [Department of Health and Senior Services] will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians and Missouri communities," Parson said.
Parson said the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of the infection.
“St. Louis County is prepared for this challenge," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a statement. "We are responding quickly, professionally, and effectively to these test results."
Senator Roy Blunt said in a statement "while Missourians will understandably be concerned about today’s announcement, there is no need to panic. Governor Mike Parson and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page are well prepared to meet this public health challenge."
He continued to say that under the law, "Missouri will receive at least $9.9 million to support response efforts, including additional test kits, protective equipment, and other necessary supplies."
Nationwide, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States continued to mount on Saturday, bringing the nationwide total to more than 400. At least 19 people have died.
Positive tests are coming from all over the country, including Washington, DC, which confirmed its first presumptive positive case on Saturday, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. The patient has no travel history outside of the US and there is no evidence of widespread community transmission of coronavirus in Washington, DC, Bowser said.
But most of the cases were in communities in Washington state, New York and California. Authorities were working to contain the spread of the virus on a cruise ship off California's coast.
For more information on the virus and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
