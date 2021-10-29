BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis based-company recently invented a climate-friendly snack cracker, and it will soon be coming to a store near you.
The brand is called Airly, named after efforts to remove greenhouse gasses from the air. The oats that go into the cracker are farmed using more environmentally friendly techniques, such as no till, cover cropping and crop rotation.
"Anybody can do this, and we're hoping by showing that its possible, that we'll get a whole lot more folks out there farming this way," said Jen McKnight, the co-founder of Airly foods.
Airly was born locally. It is owned by Post Holdings, headquartered in Brentwood. The crackers will be available at Schnucks stores starting on Sunday. Flavors include cheddar, sea salt, chocolate and salted caramel.
