ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILL. (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County officials said the first child in the county has tested positive with the novel coronavirus.
Samantha Bierman with the St. Clair County Health Department said the boy is 10 years old and is one of the nine new cases the county is reporting.
"That really drives this home, that you're not just doing these things for yourself," St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said. "You're doing this for those that are vulnerable in the community: children, the elderly, people with immunity systems that our compromised."
Bierman said there are currently 78 positive cases in the county and three patients have died so far. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports there are 80 cases in the county.
A total of 560 people have been tested so far in the county. Officials are waiting on the results of 139 patients as of Saturday afternoon.
Illinois reported the first death of an infant with COVID-19 on March 28.
