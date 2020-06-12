ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The first case of West Nile virus this year has been reported in St. Louis County, the Department of Public Health announced.
The health department said the North County man was released from the hospital after being admitted for symptoms of West Nile virus. The symptoms of West Nile virus include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, and muscle weakness.
“Even though serious West Nile virus cases in humans are rare, it is important to minimize our exposure. We can do this by eliminating opportunities for mosquitoes to breed and multiply, and by taking steps to prevent mosquito bites," Spring Schmidt, acting department director, said.
Here are the steps the health department suggests you do:
- At least once a week, eliminate any sources of standing water around your home by draining garbage cans, buckets, toys, flowerpots, wading pools, pet dishes, and other objects. Turn them over to prevent them from refilling with water.
- Fill any holes or depressions in the yard with sand or dirt.
- Drill holes in the bottom of tire swings to allow water to drain.
- Change the water in birdbaths at least once a week and keep all gutters cleaned out.
- Treat birdbaths, decorative ponds, and other water sources that cannot be drained with products containing the active ingredient Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, or Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium. Bti contains spores that produce toxins that specifically target and affect the larvae of the mosquito, blackfly and fungus gnat. It is non-toxic to humans and other animals and is approved for use in organic farming.
- Ensure that drainage pipes are properly sloped. Flexible drainage pipe is commonly used to drain water from downspouts. But if it is not properly installed, the pipe can hold water and breed mosquitoes.
- Repair tears in door and window screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering a home.
- When outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- Apply insect repellents registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that contain one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin (also called KBR 3023, Bayrepel, and Icaridin), oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or IR3535. Always follow the directionson the label. Do not use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years of age, and never apply insect repellants of any kind to children under 2 months of age.
