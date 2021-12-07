First case of Omicron variant detected in Illinois

CHICAGO (KMOV.com) - The first case of the Omicron variant has been in detected in Illinois, health officials said Tuesday.
Health officials say the person who contracted the virus lives in Chicago and is fully vaccinated, including a booster dose. That person is isolating and did not require hospitalization. The Illinois resident who contracted the variant is a known contact of someone from another state who also became infected with the Omicron variant.
Missouri reported its first case of the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday.
The first Omicron case in Missouri was confirmed over the weekend.
