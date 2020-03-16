ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The first St. Louis City resident to test positive for COVID-19 is a Saint Louis University student who had recently been overseas, the university announced Monday.
The positive test was announced by Mayor Lyda Krewson at a press conference on Monday night.
Officials say the patient is in their 20s and went to get tested after feeling ill. The patient did not leave their house and did not expose the virus to others, St. Louis officials say.
The patient had recently been on an international flight, but officials have not said from where. They flew to an airport in another state Saturday and drove themselves down to St. Louis.
SLU later said the patient is a student who had recently been in a country where the CDC issued a travel advisory due to the coronavirus.
During the drive they didn't feel well, so they called their doctor and the doctor recommended testing.
A second student who also traveled to that country was also tested but the university has not said if the result has come back.
The patient was alone in their car and never went anywhere but a medical facility to get tested and then to their home, where they have remained.
"It's really important to note the individual followed the instructions given by the City of St. Louis Department of Health, and because of this, there were no additional exposures," said Dr. Fredrick Echols, the city's health director. "So no other individuals are at risk of developing COVID-19 from this individual."
The person does not live alone, but officials said all residents of the home have complied with quarantine guidelines.
Krewson also announced any individuals entering City Hall will be have their temperature taken. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will not be allowed in.
The reporters present at the press conference were tested before being let in.
Three St. Louis County residents have already tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the region's total to four.
