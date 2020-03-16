ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis City resident has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities say.
The positive test was announced by Mayor Lyda Krewson at a press conference on Monday night.
Officials say the patient is in their 20s and went to get tested after feeling ill. The patient did not leave their house and did not expose the virus to others, St. Louis officials say.
The patient had recently been on a flight, but officials have not said from where.
Two St. Louis County residents have already tested positive for COVID-19.
