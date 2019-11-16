(CBS News) -- This month, the FBI is marking the 100th anniversary of the hiring of the first African-American special agent. There are no known photographs of James Wormley Jones, but there is a record of his hiring a century ago. CBS's Jeff Pegues reports on the lessons from the past that are relevant to what is happening today inside the FBI. For more, click here.
First African-American FBI agent gets recognition 100 years after he was hired
