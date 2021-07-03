MISSOURI, (KMOV.com) – The first big Fourth of July firework shows will kick off this weekend in Missouri and Illinois as large-scale festivals and events return after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
SATURDAY
America's Birthday Parade will roll down Market Street at 10 a.m. in downtown St. Louis. This will be the first parade since July 2019. If you can't make it, News 4 will stream the festivities on our News app and broadcast it live.
In St. Charles, the Heritage and Freedom Fest in O'Fallon started Friday with carnival rides, food, and activities for families to enjoy. Country singer Dylan Scott will perform Saturday followed by a fireworks display. The rock band Styx will entertain the crowd Sunday before another fireworks show.
The Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater with fireworks lighting up the sky at 9:30 p.m. in Alton, Illinois.
SUNDAY
Starting at 1 p.m., Wentzville will hold its annual July 4th parade at the Wentzville Ice arena with free activities, such as rock climbing, live music, and fireworks at Progress Park afterwards.
In Florissant, North County residents can enjoy the holiday at the James Eagan Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Midnight Piano band will play tunes.
