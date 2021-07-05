ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Officials say fireworks are to blame for the fires that damaged three homes overnight in St. Charles County, and possibly a fourth.
The first fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Quail Run Lane. According to fire officials, a bag containing already fired fireworks caught fire outside of the garage.
Tim Wood lives in the house next door, where the flames eventually spread.
"I heard, like, a little explosion. I heard my neighbor say, 'Get the hose!" he said.
Wood believes a series of explosions is what sent the flames onto his house. Wood said he was able to salvage some clothing and other items before it became too dangerous to be inside his home.
"Accidents happen. I feel bad because my neighbors, it was their house. It is what it is. You got to look at the bright side, we all got out. That's the main thing," he said.
About an hour later, a home in the 1600 block of Homefield Meadows Drive caught fire after a firework misfired and went into the garage. Additional fireworks on the bed of a truck parked in the garage also caught fire. The fire then spread from the garage to the home.
Mark Carey lives around the corner.
"It sounded literally like gunshots at first. Like a pop, then another pop and then a couple of them in a row. Ran around the corner, like I said we live right there, the front of the house was on fire," said Carey.
The Cottleville Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Caliburn Court in Weldon Spring. According to Fire Chief Skip Stevens, the cause of the fire is unknown but there were a lot of fireworks going off in the area at the time. Firefighters in St. Charles County were called to at least five fires overnight. The cause of the other fires is still being investigated. No injuries were reported in any of the fires.
