ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Fireworks are being blamed for two overnight fires in St. Charles County.
The first fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July in the 3000 block of Quail Run Lane. According to fire officials, a bag containing already fired fireworks caught fire outside of the garage.
About an hour later, a home in the 1600 block of Homefield Meadows Drive caught fire after a firework went awry into the garage. Additional fireworks on the bed of a truck parked in the garage also caught fire. The fire then spread from the garage to the home.
Firefighters in St. Charles County were called to at least five fires overnight. No injuries were reported in any of the fires.
