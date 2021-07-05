ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Three people were shot in South County overnight.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the South County Precinct were called to the intersection of Gentry and Goetz Avenue for fireworks. When they arrived, two women and a boy were found shot. The approximate ages of the victims are 40, 30 and 10, according to police. The trio were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
After the triple shooting, the armed suspect barricaded himself inside of a home in the 300 block of Goetz Avenue. Around 5:30 a.m. the male suspect was taken into custody.
Investigators told News 4 it is believed the incident occurred over fireworks. No other details regarding what could have led up to the triple shooting have been released.
St. Louis County Police Department's Crime Against Persons is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
