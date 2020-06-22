(KMOV.com) - With big firework shows like Fair Saint Louis and Webster Groves canceled this year, firework stands expect a boom in business.
“This weekend was pretty steady for us,” said Chad Anderson at Fireworks City in Arnold.
They opened on Saturday and are only opened through the 4th of July weekend. Anyone can purchase fireworks but they’re illegal to set off in many places including St. Louis City and County. But that doesn’t stop the fireworks from lighting up the skies.
“They’re going off day and night,” said Seth Binkley, who lives in South City.
From Friday-Sunday, St. Louis City police received 320 calls for fireworks. St. Louis County police received 219 calls for fireworks.
For parents of children and pets, it’s especially worrisome. John Kellerman lives in Wildwood and said his two rescue dogs were stressed all weekend due to fireworks.
“I think it’s going to be way worse than it’s ever been because it’s just going to be individual people firing off in their backyards,” said Kellerman.
Dog owners News 4 spoke with say fireworks on days surrounding the 4th of July holiday are easier to plan for, but when they start two weeks before the holiday it’s tough.
The Humane Society recommends keeping pets inside with the radio or TV on to soften the noise. There are medications and techniques available from your vet to help ease their fear and anxiety. Pets should all have collars with updated ID tags because often a pet will attempt to escape to get away from the noise.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is urging residents to stop shooting off fireworks.
“They are dangerous, they are illegal,” said Krewsom.
Fireworks are legal in Jefferson, Franklin and unincorporated St. Charles County. Some cities like Festus and O’Fallon allow fireworks only on the holiday.
“As long as they’re shooting them off in the correct places and not getting in trouble with the law and following the guidelines and safety precautions, I think everyone can have a good time with them,” said Anderson.
