WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Minor injuries were reported after a firework appeared to misfire at the Webster Groves display on the Fourth of July.
First responders told News 4 “a few people” suffered minor injuries during the display.
Videos on social media appear to show a firework exploding close to the ground. Those who were at the fireworks show said a firework apparently misfired.
News 4 has reached out the City of Webster Groves but has not heard back.
