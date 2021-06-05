After 5 cars stolen from U City car repair shop, customers are left on the hook for damages University City police tell news four at least five vehicles were stolen from Firestone early Monday morning. The suspects broke in a window, took the keys from a lock box inside the store, then stole the cars from Firestone's parking lot.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Just days after a Firestone repair shop in University City had five cars stolen from their lot, the crime was repeated in Creve Coeur.

Police said in the early morning hours Thursday, a group of juveniles broke a window at the shop, located at 12740 Olive Boulevard, and stole keys from somewhere inside. The keys were not believed to be in a lockbox, and the location either did not have an alarm, or it wasn't activated.

Friday, Firestone representatives say they're upping security at all their locations due to the recent car thefts. A spokesperson for the company says they will pay the deductibles for the victims who had their vehicles stolen.

Four cars were stolen, and the theft was not reported until sunrise Thursday. One of the cars was eventually recovered in St. Louis City, where a juvenile was found driving it.

The thieves were captured on camera, and police believe they are Black males between the ages of 12-15. However, it is unclear how suspects were involved with the theft.

"I have an internship, I'm a student and I don't have a car now. It's really frustrating and no one has been helpful," said one of the car theft victims who wishes to be anonymous.

This is the second Firestone location hit by car thieves in the last week, as five cars were stolen from the location on 7361 Forsyth Boulevard Monday morning. Just like Thursday's theft, suspects broke in a window, took the keys from inside the store, then stole the cars from the parking lot.

University City police say all of those cars have been located and most of them have been damaged.