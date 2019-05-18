ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Fire Department is working to put out the flames at two separate vacant building fires in South City early Saturday morning.
The first fire broke out at a vacant two story brick building located at S. Broadway and Miami. The fire department said in a tweet the flames extended from the second floor through the roof and that defensive operations were underway.
The fire department also said a second fire broke out in the basement of a vacant one story building on the 4300 block of California.
This is a developing story and News 4 will update you with information as soon as it is available.
