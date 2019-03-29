BEL RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two house fires back-to-back in the same north St. Louis County town is rare enough.
But it's the political figures the homes are connected to that have police investigating the fires as suspicious.
“It’s not a regular occurrence around here,” Bel Ridge Police Chief Mark Harris said.
A home in the 8600 block of Trumbell in Bel Ridge was gutted by fire Thursday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the home. The flames also damaged a nearby home.
The house, which is owned by the former Bel Ridge Mayor Rachel White, was destroyed. Chief Harris says it appears it was a rental property but had not been occupied for some time.
Then, only a few hours later, police and firefighters were called to a fire a home in the 8600 block of Wales.
It, too, suffered significant damage. It’s owned by the city and used to be rented out by the former police chief, Gordon Brock.
Harris says both fires are being considered suspicious. The homes' connections to public figures is certainly part of the investigation, he said.
“Things always cross your mind, but anything we think is pure speculation at this point. Being a day old, we hope to find out who started these fires,” Harris said.
Neither of the homes had any utilities running to them and were vacant. No one was injured in either fire.
The police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, but they're asking for any information from the public.
