ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firehouse Subs is collecting water for local first responders.
Anyone who brings in an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water into a Firehouse Subs restaurant on Aug. 7 will get a free medium sub of their choice. The collected water will be given to local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers, and more.
This is the ninth annual H2O For Heroes event. Since its nationwide inception, the fundraiser has provided more than 4.1 million water bottles across the country.
