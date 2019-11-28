EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Flames could be seen roaring out of a home in Washington Park Thanksgiving night.
Firefighters were working to contain the fire in the 1100 block of N 44th Street.
We're working to find out if the house was occupied and if anyone was injured.
