Firefighters work to put out fire in Maryville KMOV staff Posted Feb 10, 2022 The fire broke out Thursday night. MARYVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Firefighers are on scene at a fire in Maryville, where there are reports of people possibly trapped inside. The fire broke out at the home Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the residence. Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.
