ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dozens of firefighters worked overnight to extinguish flames two north St. Louis businesses.
Sixty firefighters were called to the two-alarm fire at Natural Bridge and Clarence around midnight. The flames destroyed a Boost Mobile and Beauty Supply Store.
A man who lives nearby spoke to News 4 about the intensity of the flames.
“When I got here, I saw the whole place engulfed in fire,” said Kevin Oliver. “The firemen had to take a step back, take cover first, then see how they would go back and spray water on it.”
The Fire Investigation Unit along with the Bomb and Arson Squad are working to determine what started the fire.
