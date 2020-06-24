ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The quick work of firefighters is credited with preventing further damage after a car caught fire at a gas pump in Arnold.
The Rock Community Fire Protection District was called to the Arnold Circle K in the 1900 block of Richardson Road for a car fire Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they saw the burning car and flames impinging on nearby fuel pumps.
According to fire officials, crews quickly extinguished the flames and were able to prevent any possible explosions or further structural damage.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.