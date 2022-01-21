You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters slip on ice while battling overnight house fire in West County

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two firefighters slipped on ice while they were battling a fire in Ballwin Friday morning.

Firefighters tell News 4 the fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. in the basement of a home in the 900 block of Toni Marie Court. Crews said the fire's location and the freezing temperatures made it difficult to put out. Hard lines froze and gear collected ice.

"We had two minor slip issues, two firefighters slip and fall because of the cold, both firefighters were evaluated on scene by paramedics and both returned to work here on the fire," said Metro West Fire Chief Mike Digman.

One person was taken to a hospital. The occupants were not hurt, but the home suffered major damage to its first two floors.

