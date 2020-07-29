JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A church near Godfrey, Illinois was severely damaged during an overnight fire.
Crews spent hours getting flames under control after the Dow Southern Baptist Church caught fire around 2 a.m.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, and the congregation is making plants to move forward.
The church consists of two buildings and firefighters were able to save one of them.
Pastor David Brown was in shock watching his beloved church burn to the ground.
"I arrived and the church was completely in flames. Kind of hard thing to watch," Brown said. "We lost one building but they saves our sanctuary. They did everything they could to stop it from crossing over and destroying everything we had, so for that we're eternally grateful."
It took fire crews about four hours to get it under control. Water was an issue at first but other departments quickly came to assist.
"Big problem is we're in a rural community, water is not readily available with fire hydrants and everything close by," Jersey County Fire Chief Jerry New said. "Closest one to here is about a half mile behind us."
The church was supposed to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Now Pastor Brown said they're staying optimistic and looking forward to year 51.
"The congregation will emerge from this and we'll grow stronger," Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.