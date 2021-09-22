NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Many of the calls firefighters go on are medical emergencies, where someone needs help. Most firefighters have EMT or paramedic training, but it’s not often they have to use it at 30,000 feet.
“As soon as we recognized there was a problem, our training kicked in,” said North Attleboro, Massachusetts Fire Captain George McKinnon. “We do this stuff all over the place in all different kinds of settings. I never thought I’d be doing it in an airplane up above.”
Last week, seven firefighters from North Attleboro and Foxboro were on a flight to Chicago. A nearby passenger was having a medical problem, then, he turned grey. The firefighters didn’t hesitate.
“We did not even have to look at each other,” said North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman. “We just simply knew what had to get done. Captain McKinnon did the CPR, I put the IV in, Captain Langille got the AED.”
The plane had all of the equipment the firefighters needed.
