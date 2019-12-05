ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood in north St. Louis.
According to the department, a heavy fire broke out in a three story building around 1 p.m.
The building is reportedly occupied, but it is unclear how many people are inside.
News 4 is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
