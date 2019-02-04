CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Firefighters from the Cahokia Fire Department are being praised for rescuing a dog from a home in Cahokia, Illinois Sunday.
Crews arrived to a home in Cahokia for a report of a garage fire around 3:45 p.m. Once there, officials said the fire had spread to a nearby home.
All residents were able to get out the home before fire crews arrived.
While battling the blaze, the home owner told crews that their family dog was still inside. Officials say firefighters found the dog hiding under the couch.
The puppy was given an oxygen mask but is expected to be okay.
No addition information has been released about the cause of the fire.
