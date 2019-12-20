JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Jefferson County overnight.
Just after midnight, firefighters were called to a fire in an apartment in the 5500 block of US Highway 61/67.
Firefighters reportedly had to use a ladder to rescue a woman from a second-floor window.
A total of three people were transported from the fire scene by an ambulance. Information regarding their injuries has not been released, but a News 4 photographer on the scene said they were all conscious at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.