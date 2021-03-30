ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Firefighters rescued two people during a two-alarm fire at an assisted living facility in St. Charles County early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews from Cottleville and Central County were called to the Harvester Residential Care near Route 94 and Caulks Hill Road after a fire started outside of the building and got into the attic. Firefighters rescued two residents from their beds. One person was taken to a St. Peters hospital with smoke inhalation.
The facility houses 37 people. Some of the building’s residents were allowed back to their rooms overnight while others were temporarily placed in nearby facilities.
