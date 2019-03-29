SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters have extinguished a house fire in south St. Louis that had a person trapped inside Friday morning.
Crews arrived to a home in the 3600 block of Connecticut before 9 a.m. for a non-ambulatory person trapped on the second floor.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire was quickly put out and a person was rescued.
No additional information has been released.
No injuries reported.
This is a developing story. News 4 has crews on the way to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.