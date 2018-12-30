NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters put out a house fire in North St. Louis early Sunday morning.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at Carter and Linton, just north of Fairground Park.
Crews were able to contain the fire pretty quickly to one floor.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
News 4 will update this story when more information is available.
