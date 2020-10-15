ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis area was under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are in place. News 4 Meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt said winds would start picking up and could gust over 30 mph.
According to Ehrhardt, if a fire does start, it could spread very quickly because of the lack of rain, low extended dry pattern and low humidity. He said the area has not seen any measurable rain since Sept. 28.
The Red Flag Warning was in effect from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District told News 4 they warned firefighters of the conditions and made sure all of their equipment was in place and ready to go.
