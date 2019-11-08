A natural gas leak was the cause of a fire in Lebanon, Illinois Friday night. Firefighters have not said if anyone was injured.

LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A natural gas explosion started a fire at a building in Lebanon, Illinois Friday night, firefighters said.

Lebanon explosion

Firefighters are on the scene at the Edward Jones building on W. St. Louis Street. The building appears to have suffered significant damage.

Nearby residents said they smelled gas before the explosion.

Information on injuries was not immediately known.

