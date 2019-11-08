LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A natural gas explosion started a fire at a building in Lebanon, Illinois Friday night, firefighters said.
Firefighters are on the scene at the Edward Jones building on W. St. Louis Street. The building appears to have suffered significant damage.
Nearby residents said they smelled gas before the explosion.
Information on injuries was not immediately known.
