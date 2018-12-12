EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the Metro East.
The fire appeared to have broken out at a structure next to a home just off of Route 159 near East Bethalto Drive around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Edwardsville fire officials told News 4 they are assisting the Holiday Shores Protection District at the scene.
No other information regarding the fire has been released.
