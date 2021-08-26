ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A group of firefighters stopped in St. Louis on their cross-country bike ride to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.
The 15 firefighters are on a 40-day memorial ride from Los Angeles to New York. They stopped at Soldiers Memorial in downtown St. Louis to commemorate the halfway point of their journey on Thursday.
The firefighters are from various states, including Washington, California and Colorado, and range in age from 26 to 72. Click here to donate to Fire Velo, the nonprofit organization behind the ride.
