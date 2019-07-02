ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City firefighters say they have responded to more than 200 calls of heat-related illnesses over the past several days.
“Last weekend, we had a very busy weekend because of the heat,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
Heat could be to blame for the death of an elderly man. Sunday, firefighters rushed to a sweltering North City home where they found him unresponsive.
“Skin was terribly hot to touch, no air conditioning on the second floor whatsoever,” Jenkerson.
The man is believed to be the first person in St. Louis City to die from the heat in 2019.
Jenkerson added that is important to check on those who are at risk in the heat.
Resources in the St. Louis area are available for those who can't afford air conditioning. For more, click here.
