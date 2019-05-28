ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters in north St. Louis are investigating an apartment fire that crews on the scene said was suspicious.
The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Hogan and O’Fallon Street, which is near Cass and Interstate 70.
The apartment was vacant.
No one was injured.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.