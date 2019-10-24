ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a warehouse fire in St. Peters early Thursday morning.
A metal building on the Hackmann Brothers Oil Company property, in the 2900 block of North St. Peters Parkway, caught fire before 4 a.m. A portion of North St. Peters Parkway is closed to traffic while firefighters are on the scene.
A fire official told News 4 the firefighters fell into a maintenance pit. One of the firefighters had to be helped out but both were then taken to the hospital for treatment.
One of the firefighters was treated and released early in the morning. The other firefighter was still receiving treatment and is expected to recover.
Firefighters from St. Charles County and Cottleville were among the multiple departments called to the area to assist.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No other information has been released.
