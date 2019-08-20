MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Six firefighters were injured during an explosion in Maries County, Missouri last Friday.
Investigators determined the fire and explosion was intentionally set, said the sheriff's office.
Deputies and members of the Vienna Fire Department were investigating a house fire on Highway 28 W when there was an explosion at the residence. Six firemen were reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated for moderate-to-severe burns and cuts from flying debris.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.
“Please keep our firemen in your prayers and remember these brave men and women are volunteers who run into danger with no pay,” Sheriff Chris Heitman wrote on Facebook.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Vienna is located about 45 minutes south of Jefferson City.
