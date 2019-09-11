NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A dump truck overturned in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened near the intersection of Hall and Riverview just after 4:00 p.m.
Firefighters are on the scene extricating someone the driver. They do not believe he suffered significant injuries.
