EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Crews worked overnight Friday to contain a small brush fire near the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
SIUE police said the fire was near the intersection of Stadium and Whiteside.
We're working to find out more information if anything was damaged.
