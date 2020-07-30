ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Area firefighters came together to help one of their own after she was injured in a deadly triple shooting at the Applebee's in St. John.
News 4 was there Thursday as two University City firefighters volunteered their time and work to prepare Arlydia Bufford's home for her return.
Bufford, a Kinloch firefighter, was one of three women shot at Applebee's last month.
Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart talked about his department's mission to help Bufford.
"Pretty much her life has been put on hold. Unable to work, unable to do anything. Her parents' lives have been put on hold caring for their daughter. So every little bit that can help relieve that stress, relieve those worries helps and goes a long way," Stewart said.
Chief Stewart shared video showing Bufford's progress in therapy. She's growing stronger and is now able to walk on her own. Chief Stewart said there is still plenty of work to be done at Bufford's home before she returns. Bufford was released from the hospital last week and is undergoing physical therapy at a rehabilitation center.
If you would like to help out, you can contact the kinloch fire department.
