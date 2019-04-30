ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to an underground electrical fire in downtown St. Louis twice overnight.
The fire sparked at least twice in the area of 7th Street and Washington. The first time was around 12:45 a.m. and then firefighters were called out again around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The first time the fire started, employees at a nearby hotel called the fire department after seeing thick smoke coming from the manhole covers along Washington Avenue.
According to a News 4 photographer at the scene, the electrical fire caused the traffic lights to flicker.
Around 5:30 a.m., crews said they were expecting Washington Avenue to be shutdown for the better part of Tuesday. Less than an hour later, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane on Washington Avenue had reopened.
An Ameren Missouri official told News 4 they are waiting for the manholes to cool before workers can go inside and assess the damage.
The Ameren Missouri official said no customers are affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.