MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a senior care center in Maryland Heights Friday morning.
A fire started in a resident’s room at NHC HealthCare on Fee Fee Road around 6:15 a.m., according to fire officials. The entire building was evacuated and residents were transported to a different building.
Two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.
According to the NHC HealthCare website, the building is a 24-hour skilled nursing center that caters to people who had a stroke, joint replacement surgery, serious injury or a cardiac procedure.
No other information has been released.
