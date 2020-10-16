CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Weeks after opening to the public, Le Meridien Hotel in Clayton caught fire.
Nine firefighters responded to the hotel at 7730 Bonhomme Avenue Friday morning. When they arrived, people were already being evacuated from the building.
The fire started in the 5th floor housekeeping linen closet and was reportedly controlled by the building’s fire suppression system.
Fire officials said the smoke and water damage appears to be confined to the floor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton Hotel opened October 1.
