COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters in the Metro East were called to a large shed fire late Monday night.
The fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. on California Avenue near Route 159. Authorities said the original call at the location was for an explosion.
“At one point someone said there may have been some explosions. We’re not sure if that was just from gas cans or other things that would be kept in the garage. There wasn’t any large explosions,” said Collinsville Fire Captain Tim Rainey.
The shed was destroyed but nobody was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
