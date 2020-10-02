ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Imo’s Pizza in Alton caught fire overnight.
Firefighters were called to the pizzeria on Godfrey Road early Friday morning.
News 4 crews at the scene noticed the inside of the building was heavily damaged.
There are no known injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.
