EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a fire in East St. Louis Monday morning.

ESTL Fire

Firefighters at a house fire on State Street and 24th Street in East St. Louis on Sept. 16.

Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the home on State Street and 24th Street around 6:40 a.m. and saw firefighters spraying water on the flames.

It is unknown if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.