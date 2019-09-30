ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to an early morning garage fire in St. Charles Monday.
Shortly before 6 a.m. the fire broke out on Tower Grove Place. Neighbors told News 4 the home had been vacant for several years. Some said fireworks had been stored in the garage.
Neighbor Ashley Payton said the garage quickly went up in flames.
There were no reported injuries.
Firefights were knocking out hot spots later in the morning, but the garage appeared to have been destroyed by the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
